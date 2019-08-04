|
86, husband of Mary Reeves Baals, passed away, Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late D. Stewart and Hazel Preston Baals on August 5, 1932. Mr. Baals retired as a Naval Aviator from the United States Navy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Julia Katherine (Kenneth) Sanford, NJ and John Robert Baals, Jr, CO; his grandchildren, Amanda Pontzer, Katherine E. Baals, Erin S. Marino, John R. Baals, III and Rachel E. Sanford; and his great grandchildren, Ella Pontzer, Layla Marino, Emma Pontzer and Nora Marino. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at Jake’s Cigar Bar in Brannon Crossing from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aviation Museum of Kentucky. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019