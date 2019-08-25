|
Reeves John DeWayne passed away Thurs. August 22, 2019 at UK Hospital of liver failure. John was born Aug 25, 1961 in Versailles, KY to John and Ethel S. Reeves. He worked for Jessamine Co. Schools for over 16 years. He was the ISS Teacher at East Jessamine High School and impacted the lives of many students through this position. He also had the privilege of coaching many young men in football, basketball, and baseball and was also very involved with the Youth Football League in Jessamine County. He was an original member of the East Siders softball team for many years. He was an avid LA Rams football fan and was a LA Dodgers baseball fan. He was fondly known as Johnny "Bam Bam" Reeves during his professional wrestling career during the 1980's. He was a member of Lafayette Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by one son, Justin Sanders; one daughter Sonni Hightower; his parents; four siblings, Jennifer (Mike) Goen, Lisa (Ron) Wilson, Kymberly Reeves, Shay (Donna) VanWinkle; nieces and nephews, Jessica (Brandon) Roberts, Hailey (Codee) Guffey, Christian Goen, Savannah (Jordan) Vice, Lauren and Jeremy Walters, and Noah Shay VanWinkle; one great nephew, Clay Beckett Roberts; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends. A funeral service will be held 2pm Tues at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3-8pm Mon at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019