EVANS John Richard "Dick", passed away on Thursday, November 7th, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1938 to Rowland and Helen Evans of Wilmerding, Pennsylvania. Dick was a graduate of Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in 1960 and was inducted into the VMI Hall of Fame in 1973. Dick was a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army at Fort Knox where he met his wife of fifty-seven years, Barbara Rose Evans. Dick is survived by his two sons, John "Johnny" Richard Evans II (Jennifer Brown) and Jarrod "Rod" Ross Evans and Dick's two brothers, Bill and Rowland Evans. Dick retired from Sylvania in Versailles where he was the Human Resource Director. He was dedicated to his family and will be missed by his grandchildren, Cody and Jayce Evans, Courtney and Katie Rose Evans and many nieces and nephews! Every child should have a father, grandfather and uncle, like Dick Evans! Visitation will take place at Kerr Brother's Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. on Sunday, November 10th from 1-3 with the funeral service beginning at 3. Donations suggested to: Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504 and Southland Christian Church Dollar Club, P.O. Box 23338, Lexington, KY 40523.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 9, 2019