John C. Richardson, Jr., 92, husband to Jean Rogers Richardson of Georgetown, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. John was born in Rowan County, North Carolina on December 5, 1926 to the late John C. Richardson, Sr. and Hattie Hunsucker Richardson. John was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during W.W. II as a machinist, First Class, and also served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for many years. John was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, a member of the Ruitan Club, the American Legion and V.F.W. He enjoyed gardening, golf and bowling and was a private pilot. In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by his son, John W. (Judy) Richardson of Georgetown, Kentucky, daughters, Brenda (John) Weber of Grantville, Pennsylvania, Debbie (Gerald) Tackett of Stamping Ground, Kentucky and Beverly Richardson (Rachel Taylor) of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, 9 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He was also survived by his sister in law, Phyllis Richardson of North Carolina and a special caregiver, Linda Demick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bob" Richardson and his sister, Betty Lou Campbell. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a 1 PM service with Rev. Darrell Taylor officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with Matthew Tackett, Andrew Tackett, Brad Richardson, Johnny Richardson, Wayne Robey, Steven Baldwin, Dan Huber and Jordan Tackett serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers will be Chester Wilson, Rachel Taylor and John Weber. The family would like to give a Special Thanks to Hospice of the Bluegrass and the staff at Dover Manor for their kindness and care. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019