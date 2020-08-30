died at age 74 of natural causes August 18, 2020 at Lexington Country Place, Lexington KY. He was the son of Woodrow and Verna Hail Allen, Somerset, Kentucky, and graduated from Somerset High School in 1964 where he was an Eagle Scout. He went on to Davidson College and the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. He was a Rhodes Scholar followed by his internship and residency at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, his orthopedic residency at UVA, Charlottesville and a fellowship in orthopedic surgery at Harvard. He came back to Lexington as an Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at UK until he went into private practice at Commonwealth Orthopedic Surgery until his stroke in 2008. John is survived by Jan, his wife of 29 years, his two children Scott Spicer Allen (Abbey Li Allen) of Savannah, and Hilary Hail Allen (Greg Buckland) of Boston, and his grandson Cody Hail Buckland, Jan's 2 sons Andrew Kidder of Denver and Ben Kidder (Jill Calvert Kidder) of Lexington, and Jan's 5 grandchildren. Through the years John was an orthopedic consultant to many groups including the Kentucky Special Olympics
, High Hope Steeple Chase, Lexington Ballet, Henry Clay High School football, the VA, Shriners and the Lexington Ski Club. He was a Rotary Club member, a member of the Henry Clay Society and a board member for God's Pantry. Whether sailing or white-water rafting John loved to be on or near the water. He was a connoisseur of sunsets and beautiful music which often left him whistling. He loved to "get out of town" even if it was for a weekend. He enjoyed skiing, golfing and fine food. He would do research and have reservations to chosen restaurants even before his arrival. John loved his many dogs and especially enjoyed taking Belline to Westminster. He had fond memories of his mother's wonderful Hail family, his Somerset friends, his Sigma Chi Chillers, his med school experiences and all of his Lexington acquaintances. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at the Hail Family Farm in Ula, KY on the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend 2021, where his ashes will be spread from Skyline Drive. Memorial Contributions go the Kentucky Physicians Health Foundation at www. kyrecovery.org/donate