John Robert Anderson Obituary
96 passed away on December 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 14, 1923 in Livonia MO to the late Finis Clifton Anderson and Chloe Bernice Mathes Anderson. He attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College now Truman University, and went on to graduate from the University of Missouri in Electrical Engineering. He served his country in the United States Army during WWII in the European Theater. After college, John worked in the East Texas oil field, USGS, and as a civilian in the Foreign Technology Division of the Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Survivors include her children, Helen (Lewis) Shoemaker, Marjorie (Kevin) Murray, and John (Susan) Anderson II; Grandchildren, Scott (Misty) Shoemaker, Helen Shoemaker (Michael) Tackett, Megan Anderson (Curtis) Carter, John Anderson III, Andrew Murray, and Michael Murray; Great-grandchildren, Gwyneth Shoemaker, Paige Tackett, Colton Tackett, Avalyn Carter, and Clay Carter; siblings, Howard Anderson, Paul Anderson, Reva Anderson, and Joyce Casady. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Breeden Rieger Anderson; parents; his brothers, Larry and James Anderson; and one grandchild Nathan M. Anderson. Funeral service will be held at Noon on December 30, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. Visitation will be from 10AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 29, 2019
