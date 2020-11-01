91, loving husband of Patsy A. Hibbard, passed on October 23, 2020. Born January 25, 1929 to the late Walter and Elizabeth Hibbard, he was the last surviving brother to three siblings. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by seven children: Debbie Stivers, Denise (Jim) Colvin, Dana (Charlie) Wheeler, Diane (Jeff) Stivers, Doug (Tammy) Scott, Rick (Beverly) Scott and Vickie (Terry) Glasscock; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Brian Smith and John Fox. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorials to be made to the McCready Telford Foundation, 300 Stocker Dr., Richmond, Ky. 40475



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store