1/1
John Russell Hibbard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
91, loving husband of Patsy A. Hibbard, passed on October 23, 2020. Born January 25, 1929 to the late Walter and Elizabeth Hibbard, he was the last surviving brother to three siblings. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by seven children: Debbie Stivers, Denise (Jim) Colvin, Dana (Charlie) Wheeler, Diane (Jeff) Stivers, Doug (Tammy) Scott, Rick (Beverly) Scott and Vickie (Terry) Glasscock; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Brian Smith and John Fox. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorials to be made to the McCready Telford Foundation, 300 Stocker Dr., Richmond, Ky. 40475

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved