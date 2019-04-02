SCHILLING John W., 72, husband of Dr. Patricia L. Peacock, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Toledo, OH he was the son of the late Carl F. and Anne P. Schilling. John graduated from Georgetown College where he was president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity; and from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Masters of Divinity. John started Thoroughbred Limited and worked as an equine bloodstock and insurance agent until his death. He was a longtime member of the Keeneland Club and of the Thoroughbred Club of America. He had a passionate love for his family, cooking, and the horse business. He is survived by his wife, his two daughters, Betsy Waters, and Amy Anne Schilling; his two grandchildren, Aidan John Waters, and Keenan Graham Waters; and his dogs, Flossie Mae, and Muffin. A funeral service will be held 10:30am Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:30-7:30pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 1504 College Way Lexington, KY 40502, and the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike Lexington, KY 40504. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary