John Sean Tyler Batcha Vigle died on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born May 16, 2002 in Mesa, Arizona, John had lived in Versailles since August of 2003, and traveled while still a toddler to Singapore, Malaysia, and Ecuador. He attended Southside and Huntertown Elementary Schools, Woodford County Middle School, and graduated from Woodford County High School in May of 2020. He was enrolled to begin studies at Eastern Kentucky University for the Fall 2020 semester. John was an active member of Cub Scout Pack 358 and then Boy Scout Troop 43 from 2007 to 2018, and enjoyed many outdoor activities and journeys, and annual camping trips to Camp McKee. He was an avid sneaker collector who also bought and sold on Ebay and enjoyed rap music and “chilling” with friends and playing with his cat Grady. John had a strong-willed and independent spirit. He is survived by his mother and father, Zeenath Neesha AKM Batcha and Gregory Owen Vigle of Versailles, a half-sister Silvana Goberdhan-Vigle of New York, NY, two uncles (Shukoor and Thowfeeq Batcha of Singapore and Malaysia), three aunts (Nabisha and Zainab Batcha of Malaysia, and Zahira Batcha of Australia), seven maternal first cousins, along with numerous second and third cousins on his father's side. He was preceded in passing by maternal grandparents, Hassina Batcha and Mohamed Batcha, paternal grandparents, Marjorie Britton Vigle and John Barry Vigle, Jr., paternal uncle, Sean Carl Vigle, and maternal first cousin, Tharshan Ragu. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Boy Scouts of America/Scouts BSA at donations.scouting.org
, St. Leo Catholic Church 295 Huntertown Road, Versailles, KY 40383, or Compassionate Friends, PO Box 4075, Frankfort, KY 40604-4075. Due to current gathering restrictions private services will be held at a later date.