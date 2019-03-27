CAMPBELLSVILLE -The family of John Baker Skaggs, PhD sadly announce his departure from life on March 16, 2019 after a long, arduous battle with autoimmune disease and bone marrow failure. An intrepid canoe guide, dedicated therapist, compassionate horseman and dog lover, John was deeply loved by many whose lives he touched. John had a rich and robust spiritual life. He was a member of Episcopal Church of St Michael the Archangel in Lexington for many years. In Campbellsville, he supported the mission of St Thomas. His family is eternally grateful for the love and support of the people of both St Michael's and St Thomas. John was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ruth (Coffman) Skaggs and his sister, Mary Ann (Skaggs) Anderson. He leaves a heartbroken family and many, many friends. Wife of thirty-three years, Andrea (Chapman) Skaggs, daughter Erika Michelle Skaggs, step-son Ian Timothy Hunley and wife Cassie (Shepherd) Hunley, precious grand-daughter Fiona Ashlyn Hunley and as-yet-unborn grandson baby boy Hunley all face the future with a huge hole in their lives. Sister Margret Skaggs and brother-in-law Bob Salerno will also miss him, as will his dear boyhood friends and cousins Randy and Kendall Foster and their families of Trenton, MO. A memorial service will be held at St Michael's on the evening of Friday April 26. Also planned is an outdoor service on the farm in Campbellsville in June. Burial of ashes will be at Rural Dale Baptist Church in Trenton, MO. Those so moved are asked to give generously to the cause of preserving this earth for our children, grandchildren and those descendants yet undreamed-of. Arrangements by L.R. Petty Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Campbellsville. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary