|
|
|
John Stanley Hughes, 58, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born March 14, 1961 in Belzoni, Mississippi to Wilda Hunter Hathcock and the late John Haney Hughes. John was a self-employed carpenter. He is survived by brothers, Victor Hughes, Jay Hughes, Greg Hughes, and Jeff Hughes, all of Mississippi, and sister, Michelle Simpson of Nicholasville, Kentucky. John was preceded in death by a daughter, Tana Hughes. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Mississippi. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019