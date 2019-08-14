Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stanley Hughes

Send Flowers
John Stanley Hughes Obituary
John Stanley Hughes, 58, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born March 14, 1961 in Belzoni, Mississippi to Wilda Hunter Hathcock and the late John Haney Hughes. John was a self-employed carpenter. He is survived by brothers, Victor Hughes, Jay Hughes, Greg Hughes, and Jeff Hughes, all of Mississippi, and sister, Michelle Simpson of Nicholasville, Kentucky. John was preceded in death by a daughter, Tana Hughes. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Mississippi. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.