John-Stewart Perry

Perry, John-Stewart, 34, of Lexington Kentucky, passed away Wednesday September 29th of natural causes. He was born November 24th 1985 in Lexington. He was the son of Sheril Elizabeth Casner Perry and Richard Stewart (Judy) Perry. John-Stewart attended Sayre School, The Lexington Christian Academy and Lexington technical institute. He was very athletic in his youth playing baseball at Southeastern Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth as well as both baseball and football at LCA and Youth hockey. He had an entertaining personality and was beloved by many. John-Stewart had a particular love for animals of all kinds. He was preceded in death by a much loved grandfather and mentor Raymond Casner. In addition to his parents he is survived by his grandmother Alice Casner of Versailles, grandparents Dick and Phoebe Perry of Lexington KY. He also leaves an Aunt, Uncle, cousins and step-sisters who will sadly mourn his passing. A private family graveside service will be held Monday Oct 5th at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to The Woodford Humane Society P.O. Box 44 Versailles, KY 40383 https://www.woodfordhumane.org/
or Children with Diabetes 8216 Princeton-Glendale Road #200 Westchester Ohio 45069 https://childrenwithdiabetes.kindful.com/