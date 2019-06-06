BAYLOUS John Thomas, 55, passed away in the early morning of June 3, 2019 in Lexington. John was born on March 19, 1964 in Lexington, Kentucky to Edward and Tommie (Hehr) Baylous. As a boy, John was exceptionally talented in all sports, especially track and field, while attending Christ the King School 1st 8th grade. He started high school at Lexington Catholic and graduated from Tates Creek High School. John worked in the thoroughbred industry his entire career. He loved all animals, but was particularly gifted at working with horses. He was highly skilled at his job as a groom which anyone who observed him could easily see. John was a NASCAR fan and traveled all over to enjoy the races. He also loved music, cooking, and most recently started guitar lessons. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends alike, but his spirit will live in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him. John is survived by his parents, Edward and Tommie Baylous; brother, Edward A. Baylous II, and sister, Rebecca Baylous. Family will receive friends on Friday June 7 th from 5:00 pm 8:00 pm at Milward Southland located at 391 Southland Dr., Lexington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Saturday June 8th at 9:00 am at Cathedral of Christ the King located at 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington with interment in Calvary Cemetery. To share a remembrance of John or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary