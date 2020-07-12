1/1
John Thomas Sayre Jr.
1958 - 2020
61, loving husband of Susan Morris Sayre, passed away Sunday, March 15th in Lexington, KY. John was born November 23, 1958 in Lexington, KY, to the late John and Janice Sayre. John grew up in Penfield, New York where after high school he enlisted in The United States Marine Corps, where he served six years. He spent the last 30 years of his life in Clark Co., Kentucky. Survivors other than his wife include, his step-son, Shawne (Paige) Mingua; granddaughter, Mattie Mingua; step granddaughter, Lindsay Abrams; sisters, Greta (Roger) Bondurant and Andrea (Steve) Brook; brother, Stephen (Kelly) Sayre; niece & caretaker, Lindsay Gargotto; several nieces and nephews. John was a very loving husband and a protective family man. He and Susan shared almost 40 years of the most beautiful love and inseparable partnership. He loved his family; and he was loved by all. His family extended to his pets, who are all spoiled. He loved all children. His many nieces and nephews have playful, fond memories of their time with him. He had many friends, and he was a friend for life - his memory will not fade. Semper Fi. John loved the water - being in, around, on or in it. He loved fishing, boating, camping. He was a very talented, or some have said magical mechanic - who could fix / build anything. He carried all the values of a Marine veteran: honor, courage, and commitment. He did everything with passion and gusto. He enriched the lives of others with his passions and determination. He was bigger than life - gregarious, adventurous and lived a life of no regrets. He lived life on his own terms and when he did something, he did it to the fullest- he was masterful. He always said, "You have to grow old, but you don't have to grow up", and he fully lived by that. A visitation will be held from 10-12pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main Street with a memorial service to follow at 12pm. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Woodford County or your local Humane Society.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
