son of the late John W. Davis & Mary Davis Smith departed this life March 10th. He is also survived by his sisters Tonya Davis Williams (Kim) & Lisa Davis Moore, cousin, adopted brother Eddie McNeal, four daughters & seven sons . Jay was a popular musician in Houston TX & Lexington. He was an active member of Total Grace Church, where he was a active member of the music ministry. He was a chef at the Horseshoe restaurant . Our beloved Jay Jay is gone, but he will never be forgotten
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 22, 2020