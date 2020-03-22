Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. (Jay Jay) Davis

Send Flowers
John W. (Jay Jay) Davis Obituary
son of the late John W. Davis & Mary Davis Smith departed this life March 10th. He is also survived by his sisters Tonya Davis Williams (Kim) & Lisa Davis Moore, cousin, adopted brother Eddie McNeal, four daughters & seven sons . Jay was a popular musician in Houston TX & Lexington. He was an active member of Total Grace Church, where he was a active member of the music ministry. He was a chef at the Horseshoe restaurant . Our beloved Jay Jay is gone, but he will never be forgotten
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -