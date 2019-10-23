|
74, beloved husband of Kathy M. Day, was called to his eternal resting place on Oct 21, 2019. He is also survived by his children Monique Wanner (Marc), Michelle Wiesman (Scott) and John A. Day (Brigid) as well as eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. A memorial service will be held on Sat, Oct 26 at 1pm with visitation on Fri, Oct 25 from 5-8pm at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Harrison County Food Pantry, 204 Shimfessel Court, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 23, 2019