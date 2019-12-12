|
|
75, died Monday December 9, 2019. Born in Lexington, KY on June 21, 1944, he was the son of the late John L. and Charlsey Lucas Link. Billy was the owner of Reliable Roofing Commercial, the recipient of several Firestone Master Contractor awards, a member of the Thoroughbred Club, the Spring Valley Golf Club and a Kentucky Colonel. Billy was a graduate of Henry Clay H.S., attended Eastern Kentucky University and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church and a Korean War veteran. Survivors include his son, Judson Link; his beloved companion, Arty Estes, his special friend, Whitney Estes; two sisters, Nancy Link Palmore and Linda Link (Leonard) Nave; devoted nieces Patricia Nave (John) Kittinger, Vicki Freeman, Linda Bonner and Susan Hammond; devoted nephews Link Freeman, David Link, William F. Nave and Leonard Nave, Jr.; special friends Jonathan and Mary Buckley and his loyal dog, Charlie. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Link and his brother-in-law, James Palmore. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00am Saturday at the Lexington Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from 1-3pm at Spring Valley Golf Club. Memorial Contributions can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, Lexington Humane Society, or Shepherds House. A very special thank you to Dr. Sumit K. Subudhi MD and Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 12, 2019