John William "Bill" McCord, Jr.
October 15, 1924 - November 16, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - MCCORD, JR., JOHN WILLIAM (BILL), 96, died November 16, 2020 in Lexington. He was the son of the late John W. & Mary Carter McCord and was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Strunk McCord, and brother, David Carter McCord, who died in Germany in WWII. Survivors include daughters Mary Diane (Lyle) Hanna and Carolyn Carter (John) Rasnick, grandchildren Brent Shelby McCord Hanna, Kate, Joe (Kathryn) and Will Rasnick and 4 great-grandchildren, Alexis and Reese Hanna, Harrison and Ann Ashby Rasnick. Bill was a proud seventh generation Kentuckian and member of the Society of Boonesborough whose fifth great-grandparents, David and Ann Shipley McCord, came through the Cumberland Gap and settled in Fort Boonesborough, KY in 1780. He was a lifetime resident of Fayette County and owner of Silvacola Farm. Educated in Fayette County, he graduated from Henry Clay High School and then he served in the Army during World War II serving in New Guinea and Leyte, Philippines as a Staff Sargent. After the war, he entered the University of Kentucky in 1946, receiving a BS Degree in Agriculture in 1949. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and later became a Bunting Society member in the SAE Foundation, was a UK Fellow, a life member of the UK Alumni and the Agricultural Alumni Associations, and a former member of Spindletop Hall and the UK Faculty Club. In 1956, the Lexington Junior Chamber of Commerce named Bill as the Outstanding Young Farmer. In addition to being a lifelong farmer, he retired in 1988 as Administrative Manager with the KY Transportation Cabinet. He also served 5 years as Vice President of Building, Grounds and Auxiliary Services at Transylvania University supervising the construction of the Brown Science Building and the renovation of Old Morrison after a catastrophic fire. Active in many civic and charitable groups, Bill was a member of the Lexington Rotary Club with 53 years of perfect attendance, a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow, past chair of the scholarship committee and was given Rotary Emeritus status in 2018. In 1991, he was appointed to the LFUCG Greenspace Steering Committee and appointed by the mayor as an initial member of the Greenspace Commission serving 3 terms. He served the United Way as chairman of the Agricultural Committee and on the Agency Affairs Committee. As a strong supporter of Cardinal Hill Hospital, he wrote hundreds of letters requesting support for the fund and participated in many of the annual telethons. Bill was a member of Central Christian Church where he served for many years as a deacon, deacon captain and was on the Property Committee. He was a former member and board member of the Lexington Polo Club, past president of the Pyramid Club, member of the Civil War Round Table and the KY Historical Society. He was past president of the Fayette County Farm Bureau, a former member of the Thoroughbred Club of America, the Fayette County 4-H Leadership Council, and Lexington Jaycees. He was a founding member of the Lexington History Museum, a former board chairman of Southern States Cooperative, a member of the Clan McCord Society USA and the American Legion. The family thanks the staff of Mayfair Village and his many faithful caregivers for their loving care, particularly Doris Brown, Patricia Courtney and Bill Weigel. A graveside service will be Friday, November 20th at 10 am at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Christian Church Organ Fund or Bluegrass Care Navigators. In his words, "I was blessed all of my life with wonderful, loving parents. Sadly, I lost my older brother, thus losing many years without my best friend and not being farm owners with him. I was grateful for my wife of 59 years who was my best friend through our life together. She presented me with 2 beautiful and wonderful daughters. They were the best girls any father could ask for and who cared for me in my later years. Bless each of these girls and their families. Then there were the closest friends of the McCord family for most of my life. They know who they are. To all of the above I say, 'I love you, until we meet again!' " To share a remembrance of Bill or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
