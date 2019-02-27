WILLIAMS John Carl (Captain Jack), stepped into eternity on February 24th, 2019 at Thomson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Ky. Jack was born to Carl and Anna Williams in Denver, Colorado on June 17, 1928. He went to high school at St. Edwards Military Academy, attended the University of Notre Dame and graduated from Regis College in Denver, Colorado in 1948. In 1949 he attended Illinois Clinic for Deaf Educators in order to learn sign language. He then went to work at Texas School for the Deaf as a Physical Education teacher. This is where his love for coaching began. In 1950 he enlisted in the Navy and served 8 years active duty and 29 years in the Navy reserves. During the Korean War Jack served aboard the minesweeper, USS Phoebe and destroyer, USS Henry W Tucker. Jack married Beverly Jane Black on May 23, 1953 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and they later moved to Louisville, Ky. where their only daughter, Ann Currie "Missy" Schmidt was born. In 1967 Jack's job with Stewart Warner/Alemite brought them to Lexington. He was a member of Southland Christian Church and in later years served as their Activity Director. He coached thousands of young people in basketball and led the basketball and softball programs at Southland for over 20 years. He is predeceased by his wife, Beverly Williams, brother Edward Williams and sister Katherine Williams. Survived by daughter, Missy (John) Schmidt, granddaughters Emily(Alex) Riddle and Maggie Schmidt, great-grandson John Woodford Riddle, sister-in-law Kitty Williams along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by lifelong friend Dorothy J Carter and special friend, Shanna Tarvin. Extra thanks goes to all of the staff at Thomson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Ky. They showed compassion and love to Captain Jack everyday he lived at their facility. He loved each of them dearly. We are indebted to them for their respect and care to our favorite veteran. Service at Southland Christian Church Chapel Friday at 12 pm with visitation from 10 am- 12 pm preceding service. Burial following at Camp Nelson. Memorial contributions can be made to: Access Ministries PO Box 12106, Lexington, Ky 40580. Kerr Brother Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road is entrusted with arrangements. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary