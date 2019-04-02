Home

Johnathan A. English

Johnathan A. English Obituary
31, died on Sat. March 30, 2019 in Nicholasville, KY. Born on August 29, 1987 in Lexington, KY to Kathalene (Ricky) Marshall and to the late Jimmy English. Johnathan worked for Trane Manufacturing in Lexington, KY. He is survived by two children, Alexis and Kaine English both of Nicholasville; his fiancé, Latisha Stokley, Nicholasville, KY; four brothers, James Scott King, Nicholasville, KY, Dewey English, Nicholasville, KY, Ricky King, Jr., Nicholasville, KY and Wayne English, Flemingsburg, KY; two sisters, Carolyn and Charlotte English both of Flemingsburg, KY. Visitation will be on Thurs., April 4, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Clark Legacy Center - Brannon Crossing followed by a Graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery at 1:30pm. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 2, 2019
