Johnnie Vanover, Jr, 53, of Martha, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019. Johnnie was born February 15, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio to John and Barbara (Cantrell) Vanover. Johnnie was a veteran having proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Johnnie was preceded in death by his mother. Survivors include his father; daughter Tabitha Vanover; granddaughter Natalie Brea; sister Connie Landis; and nephew Jeremy Landis. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Roger Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Vanover Cemetery in Martha. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Vanover.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
