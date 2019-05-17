|
Johnny Lynn Barron, 64, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 on his birthday at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on May 14, 1955, and was the son of Lloyd and Louise Barron. Johnny was a member of Grace Baptist Church, loved watching sports, and was an avid reader. Johnny leaves behind his brother, Mike Barron of Georgetown, Kentucky, uncle Scotty Barron of Sadieville, Kentucky, special cousin, Kim McDonald, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Jeffrey Lane Barron, his father and mother, Lloyd & Louise Barron, and stepmother Joyce Barren. The graveside memorial service to be held at Georgetown Cemetery will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 @ 11am with Minister David Swallom officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 17, 2019
