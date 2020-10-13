Johnny Dale Massie II, 58, passed from this life to our heavenly Father on October 10, 2020. He was a native of Union, SC, formerly a resident of Rocky Mt., NC, and a longtime resident of Lexington, KY. Dale was born to the late Johnny Dale and Loretta “Lucy” (Bivens) Massie on February 28, 1962 in Union, SC. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Jean Marie (McGinnis) Massie and children John, Christian, and Elizabeth Massie of Lexington, KY; sister Donna Massie of Raleigh, NC; aunts Aileen (Henry) Pine of Baton Rouge, LA and Juanita (Tommy) Hill of Savannah, GA; aunt Maxine Robinson of Huntersville, NC; and cousins AnneMarie Hill Jensen and Bryant Hill. Dale was a graduate of Rocky Mount Senior High School (’80) and Wake Forest University (’84), where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He earned his Masters in Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia in 1986, where he met his wife, Jean Marie. Dale and Jean Marie married on August 29, 1987. They started their family in Akron, OH and began their careers in chemical engineering there at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Dale worked as a research engineer there from 1986 to 1993. In 1993, he and Jean Marie accepted positions in Research and Development at Lexmark International in Lexington, KY. Dale worked at Lexmark as a development engineer for mono and color laser printer systems, then later became a manager in the Research and Development area. Dale developed many patents related to laser printer systems while at Lexmark. He enjoyed working at Lexmark for over 27 years, particularly getting to work alongside his colleagues, including his wife. Dale joined the Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington, KY in 2005 as a Catholic convert. Dale was a man of deeply devoted faith to Jesus and showed this faith through his good works. He led Bible study classes, volunteered for Catholic charities, and devoted what free time he had to lend a helping hand. He joined the Knights of Columbus in 2014, becoming a 2nd & 3rd degree Knight in 2017. He loved serving the community through the Knights, assisting with fundraisers and church events. He particularly enjoyed his involvement with the Lenten fish fry, getting to volunteer alongside his fellow Knights and friends. Dale also devoted his time to his community by coaching many sports teams for his three children, where he made a difference in the lives of countless families. He particularly enjoyed coaching the YMCA First Score flag football league, which he helped create for athletes with special needs. Dale was deeply committed to improving and enriching the lives of those with special needs in the Lexington community. Dale was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, colleague, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was truly devoted to helping others before himself. His faith and love for God shone through in all he did. Visitation Wednesday from 5-8pm, with prayer service at 8pm, Milward-Man O’ War. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11am, Cathedral of Christ the King. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Covid rules will be followed. www.milwardfuneral.com