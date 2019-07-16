NEW, Johnny Dale , 63, died unexpectedly Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born September 22, 1955 to John Ewell and Laverne Worth Mullins New. Johnny Dale "John" lived most of his life in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He had an extensive work career in sales and manufacturing. John had a strong faith in the Lord and was a witness to all he came in contact with. Family was very important to him. John was an avid hunter, a lover of nature and the outdoors, a proud American citizen, and a loyal UK basketball fan. He enjoyed camping with his grandsons, running his beagle hounds, and rabbit hunting. John was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church, Lexington, Kentucky. He is a former deacon, usher, taught Sunday School, worked with a nursing home ministry, and led many devotionals. John was a lifetime member of the NRA. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Coffey New; one daughter, Shawna Jo New (Chris) Lundin of Simpsonville, Kentucky, two precious grandsons that he adored, Zachary John Lundin and Matthew Jordan Lundin. In addition he is survived by his parents, John Ewell and Laverne Worth Mullins New of Eubank, Kentucky; two sisters, Judy Carol (Donald) Branscum of Somerset, Kentucky, and Brenda Gayle New (Dan) of Dayton, Ohio; one brother, Bruce Allen (Patty) New of Eubank, Kentucky; mother and father-in-law, Glen and Bonnie Coffey of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, and an amazing group of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 9:00 pm and the funeral will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Morris Hislope Funeral Home, Science Hill, Kentucky. Rev. Donald Branscum will be officiating. Burial will follow in Eubank Cemetery, Eubank, Kentucky. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family during this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 16, 2019