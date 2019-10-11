|
64 of Montpelier, IN passed from this life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Ft. Wayne, IN. He was born in Madison County, KY on January 21, 1955 the son of Marion and Della Myrtle Mullins Abney. He was a graduate of Wabash High School in Wabash, IN and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Orlando. He was a brick mason and farmer and enjoyed collecting antique fruit jars and Laddin lamps, as well as fishing and going to auctions. He will be sadly missed by his mother, Della Myrtle Abney of Montpelier, IN; brothers, Keytron Abney and Terry Abney and wife Carolyn, both of Montpelier, IN; sisters, Kathy K. Utterback and Ruby Stone and husband Ricky, both of Lexington, and Ruth Nestleroad of Montpelier, IN; and half-sisters, Zella Miller, Faye Holbrook and husband John, and Barbara Johnson, all of Mt. Vernon. Also surviving are 28 nieces and nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews, and a special nephew, John Harris of Montpelier, IN. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Abney; a brother, Tenon Abney; and half-brothers, Marion Abney, Jr., Keith Ray Abney, Denzel Abney, and Preston Abney. Funeral services for Mr. Abney will be conducted Saturday, October 12 at 1:00 PM at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Johnetta Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Saturday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Abney’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 11, 2019