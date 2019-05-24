Johnny Monroe Sons, 47, widower of Donna Lancaster Sons, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on May 12, 1972, a son of the late James and Kathleen Hoskins Sons. Johnny was a jack of all trades, spending his time as a mechanic. His hobbies included drawing & art, hunting & fishing, and he loved his kids and grandkids. Johnny is survived by daughters, Brittany Sons (James) of Georgetown and Chelsey Sons (Kris) of Georgetown, grandchildren, Blake Sons, Tyler Sons, December Morris Sons, Sean Braden Sons, Wyatt Burden, and Waylon Burden, great grandson, Eligha Sons; brothers, Jimmy (Alicia) Sons of Owenton, Randy (Gina) Sons of Georgetown, and Chris (Willow) Sons of Lexington; sisters, Lisa (Brian) Perry and Mary (Billy) Sharp, both of Owenton; multiple nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, his girlfriend, Lindsey Stigers. Johnny was preceded in death by his brother Tony Sons. Graveside services will be 2 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Georgetown Cemetery with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Pallbearers include Jimmy Sons, Randy Sons, Chris Sons, Michael Perry, Anthony Sons, and Chris Brooks. Kris Burden and Rodney Sons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation at the funeral home will be 1:00-1:45 pm prior to graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 24, 2019