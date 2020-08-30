Johnny Royse

ROYSE, Johnny January 27, 1944 - August 26, 2020 Beloved father, brother, uncle, stepfather, papaw and friend to all who met him passed suddenly on Wednesday after a sudden cardiac event. He was born in Lexington to the late Johnson Boyd and Lucille Dennis Royse. He retired after 45 years of exemplary work in the pressroom at the Lexington Herald Leader. He took great pride in his work there making sure the paper was produced on time, every day. Johnny's most recent years were spent driving the precious residents of Mayfair Manor to and from church and their appointments. The joy he found there with them was indescribable. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Jerry and Joseph(Judy). He is survived by his wife, Leisa; his daughters Deborah Royse and Sheila Ingram (Lindsey); sisters Betty Emmert (John), Loretta Rupard (David), Geraldine Wallace (Don); brother David (Mona); granddaughters Jordan and Addison. He enjoyed story and joke telling, fishing, bowling, golf, cards and UK sports. A private service will be held for immediate family.



