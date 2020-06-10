MASHNI Johnny Z., 54, of Lexington, KY, son of Sam Mashni and Naimeh "Grace" Mashni, died June 8, 2020. He was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church. Johnny was a 1984 graduate of Henry Clay High School. He was preceded in death by his late father, Sam. He is survived by his mother, Naimeh "Grace"; three siblings, Wanda Hanna Mashni of Akron, OH, Joseph (Maye) Mashni, Florence, KY and JoAnn (Sam) Totah, of San Diego, CA; and nephews, niece, and many other relatives. Johnny was an avid UK fan and enjoyed attending many UK football and basketball games with his late father. He also looked forward to attending each Sunday's church service. Due to Covid-19, private services will be limited to immediate family. Funeral services will be held 11 am Thurs., June 11 at Holy Mother Queen of All Greek Orthodox Church by Father William Redmon. Burial will follow the service at the Lexington Cemetery. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.



