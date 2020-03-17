|
Jon Carlton Nutter, age 63, husband of Deborah Ann Mize Nutter. He was born on November 6, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Theodore and Beth Nutter. Jon was a retired truck driver and a member of the First Baptist Church of Artesin. He is survived by two sons Robert Nutter and Raymond (Jessica) Haywood, three grandchildren Aurora, Emily and Leilani, three brothers Chris Nutter, Steve (Becky) Nutter and Joe (Trisha) Nutter and one sister in law Tami Nutter. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Theodore Nutter III. Memorial service will be conducted at Betts & West Funeral Home at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11AM till the service hour of 12Noon. Online guestbook at www, bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2020