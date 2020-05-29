25, passed away May 26, 2020. He was born 7/29/1994 in Winchester, Ky. He was a former employee of Freeman Corp. and Nestle. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Warner; sister Bethany Warner and grandmother Marilyn Warner, of Winchester; his wife Valerie Warner, Mt Sterling; Great grandmother Mary Joyce Warner, Grandfather Harold W.Warner and aunt Mary Carrizales, of Irvine; a long time friend/brother, Ty Schutz and several close cousins. He is preceded in death by an uncle, Harold W. Warner, Jr. Private visitation will be Saturday at 11:00 am, at Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home and public burial at Warner Cemetery, Noland Creek Rd., Estill Co.



