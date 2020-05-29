Jonathan A. Warner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
25, passed away May 26, 2020. He was born 7/29/1994 in Winchester, Ky. He was a former employee of Freeman Corp. and Nestle. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Warner; sister Bethany Warner and grandmother Marilyn Warner, of Winchester; his wife Valerie Warner, Mt Sterling; Great grandmother Mary Joyce Warner, Grandfather Harold W.Warner and aunt Mary Carrizales, of Irvine; a long time friend/brother, Ty Schutz and several close cousins. He is preceded in death by an uncle, Harold W. Warner, Jr. Private visitation will be Saturday at 11:00 am, at Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home and public burial at Warner Cemetery, Noland Creek Rd., Estill Co.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved