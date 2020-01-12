|
Jonathan "Johnnie" Everett Jacobs, age 46, loving husband to Katie Silk Jacobs, lost his long grueling battle on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at U.K. Medical Center. He was born on May 26, 1973 in Cynthiana, Kentucky to Charlene Walters Jacobs and the late Ronald E. Jacobs. Johnnie was a retired Battalion Chief of Georgetown Fire Department. He spent his career fighting fires, saving lives and serving the Scott County Community. Johnnie enjoyed the outdoors by hunting, fishing, camping and golfing. He was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, Katie and his mother, Charlene, those left to cherish his memory are his beautiful children, Isabella, Hunter, and Sadie; his sister, Jennifer (Josh) Hudnall of Georgetown; nieces, Hallie and Jakelyn Hudnall; paternal grandfather, Charley Walters of Georgetown; his mother-in-law, Susan Silk of Lexington, Kentucky; his brother in law, Bryon (Maria) Silk of Indianapolis, Indiana; nieces, Alexa and Chloe Silk; The Brotherhood of firefighters and the community of Scott County. He also leaves behind his furry buddy, Macy. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at Southland Christian Church in Georgetown, Kentucky from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral services for Johnnie will be 10am on Tuesday at the church with Rev. Ben Perkins officiating, ending with Last Call Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to : KODA, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40223 Fond memories and words of condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 12, 2020