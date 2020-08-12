KEMP Jonathan Lynn, born December 19, 1990 passed away at his home in Lancaster, Ky., July 10, 2020. He is survived by his father and mother, Jeff & Joye Kemp. His mother and father Jennifer & Tim Clark. His brothers, Shelby (Tabitha) Kemp, Marcus Blethen, Kevin Clark & Chris Clark. His sisters, Layne (Scott) Blethen-Small & Kellie Clark. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Grant Blethen. Celebration of life to be held August 15, 2020 from 4p-8p at the home of Jeff & Joye Kemp.



