68, died at home in Lexington on Friday, April 24. Jone was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Charles and Phyllis Moore Pratt. She attended Indiana University, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. After her sophomore year at Indiana, she transferred to Purdue University, where she received her undergraduate degree in Home Economics. She later earned a master’s degree from University of Nebraska in Counseling the Disabled and an R.N. from Purdue University School of Nursing. She moved to Lexington after receiving her R.N. and worked as a nurse at University of Kentucky and Central Baptist (now Baptist Health) Hospitals for many years before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents. She will be greatly missed by her surviving sister, Jane Mallor (Andrew) and brother, Chad Pratt (Ursus Torrente), as well as nieces, great nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Burial arrangements are pending. Jone was a passionate animal lover and especially devoted to dogs. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Lexington Humane Society or Camp Jean Dog Rescue (Lawrenceburg, KY).