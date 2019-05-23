|
|
|
72, Passed away on May, 20,2019 in Lexington,KY. He was preceded in death by his father Garland B. Patton and two brothers, Garland Michael Patton and Gary Wayne Patton. He is survived by his mother Nancy S Patton, wife Phaon Patton, daughters Jonelle Patton-Edwards (Vince) and Michelle E. Patton, brothers Courtney (Thelma), Stanley(Patti), and Victor Patton, Sister in law Saundra Harbut Patton Granddaughters Jazlynn Thompson and Virginia Edwards. A visitation will be on Sat May 25 th from 10am-12pm with a memorial discourse immediately following in his behalf to comfort and encourage his friends and family from 12pm-1p in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 400 Kingston Rd, Lex, Ky. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 23, 2019
