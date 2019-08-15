|
Joyce Ann Jones LaMere, 85, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home. She was born April 25, 1934 in Washington County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Henry Lee and Cassie Wright Staton. Joyce was a retired employee of Texas Instruments. In addition to her parents Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Kirk Jones, sister, Jean Noland, brothers, Marion Staton and Jay Staton. She is survived by her daughters, Joy Evans (Eric), Salem, Virginia, Zetta Hahn (Joel), Lancaster, Kentucky, Linda Robinson (Curtis), sons, Mark Jones, Versailles, John Jones, Lexington, brother, Charles Staton, Florida, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home with Rev Eric Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Springfield, Kentucky where pallbearers will be, Nick Wolter, Andrew Wolter, Zack Hahn, Noah Evans, Eli Evans, and Joel Hahn. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019