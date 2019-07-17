Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Jonh Phillip Leindecker III

Jonh Phillip Leindecker III Obituary
LEINDECKER III John Philip, 49, passed away July 3, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 6 pm Fri., July 19 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with visitation beginning at 4 pm Fri. until the service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504, Pretty Lake Camp for Underprivileged Children, 9123 West Q Ave., Mattawan, MI 49071 or the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane: Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 17, 2019
