LEINDECKER III John Philip, 49, passed away July 3, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 6 pm Fri., July 19 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with visitation beginning at 4 pm Fri. until the service time. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504, Pretty Lake Camp for Underprivileged Children, 9123 West Q Ave., Mattawan, MI 49071 or the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane: Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 17, 2019