Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Home
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Shannon Funeral Home
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY
View Map
Jorge Luis Cantu Obituary
Jorge Luis Cantu, age 40, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Spencer County, Kentucky. He was a masonry contractor and owner of All-Star Masonry. He was a car collector and loved working on Ford Mustangs. He was a true “workaholic” and was very passionate about anything he did. He was an amazing provider and protector and everybody’s friend and was someone people could look up to. Jorge was a strong family man and amazing father. He is survived by his wife, Krissia Cantu of Shelbyville; his daughter, Jocelyn Cantu of Shelbyville; his son, Manuel Cantu of Shelbyville; his parents, Jorge Luis Cantu, Sr. and Margarita Cantu of Louisville; his brothers, Gerardo “Jerry” Cantu (Kim) of Simpsonville and Eduardo Cantu of Louisville; and his sister, Connie Segovia (Irving) of Dallas, Texas. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, 21, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 19, 2019
