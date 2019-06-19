Jorge Luis Cantu, age 40, of Shelbyville, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Spencer County, Kentucky. He was a masonry contractor and owner of All-Star Masonry. He was a car collector and loved working on Ford Mustangs. He was a true “workaholic” and was very passionate about anything he did. He was an amazing provider and protector and everybody’s friend and was someone people could look up to. Jorge was a strong family man and amazing father. He is survived by his wife, Krissia Cantu of Shelbyville; his daughter, Jocelyn Cantu of Shelbyville; his son, Manuel Cantu of Shelbyville; his parents, Jorge Luis Cantu, Sr. and Margarita Cantu of Louisville; his brothers, Gerardo “Jerry” Cantu (Kim) of Simpsonville and Eduardo Cantu of Louisville; and his sister, Connie Segovia (Irving) of Dallas, Texas. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, 21, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 19, 2019 Read More