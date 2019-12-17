|
74, husband of Natalia Karamarenko Conrad, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in East St. Louis, IL he was the son of the late Joseph A. Conrad Jr. and Marian Garvin Conrad. After graduation from Santa Clara High School in Oxnard, California, Joe joined the merchant marine and, while travelling the Pacific Ocean, studied and qualified as a maritime engineer. Joe retired from the merchant marine after twenty years and lived in Oregon, Washington, and California before moving to Kentucky. Joe continued in his trade by working the shipping lines on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway, and as an engineer on the Belle of Louisville until he retired a second time a few years ago. He was a member of Mensa International, a skilled handyman and electrician, and owned several properties in the Louisville area. Joe was well read, an adventurer, and an interesting raconteur. He cared deeply for his family and suffered with much dignity. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his wife, his daughter, Sylvia Conrad; his granddaughter, Wynona Alvey; his stepdaughter, Alexandra Lebedeva; and nine siblings, Richard Conrad, Peggy Petrilli, James Conrad, Marian Stopher, Rosemary Oberg, Timothy Conrad, Michael Conrad, Mary Conrad, and Jennifer Barber. A funeral service will be held 12pm Wednesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11-12pm at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 17, 2019