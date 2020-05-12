Joseph Allen Fisher
1942 - 2020
FISHER Joseph Allen, 78, of Lexington, widower of Elsis Mae Lawson, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. Born April 4, 1942 in Lexington KY, he was the son of the late Bybee and Laura Farris Fisher. He was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church and retired as a machinist from IBM in Lexington KY. He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Bellman; two grandsons, Sean (Julia) Bellman and Matthew (Regina) Bellman; eight great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Polly (Ed) McDonald. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Logan, ByBee, and Wilbur and three sisters, June, Agnes and Carolyn. A private graveside service is on Thursday at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 12, 2020.
