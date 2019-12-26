|
COOK Joseph Anthony "Tony" (Hager), On December 7, 2019, @ 4:20pm, Joseph Anthony Cook was called home. Tony was a devoted father, husband, son, and brother. He was passionate about music and was a huge sports fan. Tony was a loving, kind soul who loved everyone he knew and all who knew him will forever love and miss him dearly. Tony left behind three children, Corbin Nathaniel, Euphoria Layne and Atticus Zachariah James Hodge; wife Danielle M. Hodge; mother, Mary T. Cook; fathers, Steve Hager and Steve Cook; brothers, Harley Hager, Josh Hager, Shawn Brock; and sisters, Sabrina Goins, Misty Burbage and Angie Fallis. Visitation will be 2 to 5pm Sat., Dec. 28 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with a memorial service starting at 5pm.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 26, 2019