57, of Lexington South Carolina, passed away at his home surrounded by his family. Joe fought a gallant fight against cancer since his diagnosis 3 1/2 years ago. Joe was an employee of Prisma health system in Columbia South Carolina for 28 years. Joe is survived by his wife of 32 years Tamara Jean Henslee Fitzpatrick and three children, Kody Fitzpatrick Lexington South Carolina, Kelsey Fitzpatrick Lexington South Carolina, Taylor Fitzpatrick (Gaby) Lexington South Carolina. Two brothers Cliff Fitzpatrick (Bernadette) Lexington Kentucky, Don Fitzpatrick Jr. Lexington Kentucky. And countless nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Don Fitzpatrick Sr. and Carol Ann Fitzpatrick. Please join us for a celebration of Joe’s life Saturday February 15, 2020 for 5-8 pm at the Clark Legacy Center 601 Brannon Road Nicholasville Ky 40356. You may visit www.clarklegacyceneter.com to leave tributes to family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2020