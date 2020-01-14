|
|
Joseph Brooks (Joe) McClain passed away on Sunday, January 12, at the age of 91. A native Kentuckian, he was the son of Eulis Wilson McLain and Frances Brooks McClain. He is survived by his two sons, Ted (Ann Davis) McClain and Jody (Melinda) McClain, both of Paris; his daughter Jennifer McClain of Sacramento, CA; and his two grandchildren, Brooks McClain, and Courtney McClain. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Virginia (Jinni) Haag McClain; his daughter, Kathleen McClain; and his sister, Paula Reilly. Joe was born on May 25, 1928, in Paducah, and grew up in Mayfield. He attended the University of Kentucky, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and was a United States Army veteran. It was at UK that he met Jinni, the woman who would be his cherished lifelong companion. The two were married in 1950. They moved to Paris soon after where Joe opened an insurance agency in late 1955, and Paris would be their home for life. Joe dedicated himself to his profession, and his business (the Hopewell Company) thrived. In 1965 he was named Insurer of the Year by the Independent Insurance Agents of Kentucky (IIAK). He was elected president of the IIAK in 1969 and served as its state-national director in 1970. He loved his work and remained actively engaged in the agency he had founded until 2017. Joe was a life member of the UK Alumni Association and a UK Fellow. He served on the board of directors for Kentucky Bank and participated in civic affairs, as president of the Paris Kiwanis Club and as a member of the Paris Rotary Club. Joe’s connections to his Mayfield roots remained strong throughout his life. Although he was a blue-blooded Kentucky Wildcats fan, nothing ranked higher on his list of desirable sporting outcomes than a good trouncing of Paducah Tilghman by Mayfield High. Those he leaves behind will remember him in different ways; as a man of integrity, a trusted friend, a great storyteller, a terrific uncle, an awesome grandpa, and a stellar dad. All will remember him with love. Visitation will be held at the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home in Paris on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a private graveside service immediately following. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Paris-Bourbon County YMCA and The Hopewell Museum.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 14, 2020