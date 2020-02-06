|
|
MURPHY Joseph Benton (J.B.), 84, beloved husband of Mary C. Murphy, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 4, 2020. Born in Campton, KY to the late Charles W. and Minnie Ingram Murphy, he attended school there until he moved to Lexington to attend college. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in accounting and was a member of Beta Alpha Psi honorary. J.B. was an attorney in Lexington practicing in private practice for over 57 years. He began practicing law in 1961 after graduating from the University of Kentucky Law School where he was selected to join the Law Review and wrote for the Law Journal. He was a member of Phi Alpha Delta and Delta Sigma Pi Law fraternities. J.B. went on to become an assistant Fayette County Attorney and was the legal counsel for the Lexington Board of Realtors. He was also a member of the Kentucky and American Bar Associations. In addition, his professional accomplishments included being on the Board of Governors for the Oleika Shriners, Board member of the of Lexington and director of the Kentucky-Tennessee Valley Authority. He was a Kentucky Colonel, founding member of the Champions Golf Club, member of the 33rd degree Masons, member of the Lexington Kiwanis, member of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, and a member of the UK Alumni Association. He was also a member of Crestwood Christian Church. J.B. was a man of strong work ethic and integrity who loved his family and friends very deeply. He was passionate about many things, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved horses and was involved in horse-racing. He was the breeder of the 2016 Preakness winner and Kentucky Derby runner-up, Exaggerator. He was a life-long lover of the Kentucky Wildcats starting at a young age. As a founding member of The Champions, he invested time and enjoyment into the game of golf. He loved the years he was able to participate in his children's activities including coaching baseball and being president of the Greater Lexington Swim Association and enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's activities. As a loving father and grandfather, he was free to offer advice in all areas of life and while at the time, it may have been difficult to live up to, it will be greatly missed. He loved spending his mornings at various breakfast spots where he could catch up with his friends, telling jokes and playing liar's poker. He never quit trying to make us laugh and was successful to the very end. That will be one of the qualities most significantly missed. J.B. was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Callahan Murphy as well as his children, Laura Murphy Kehrt, Charles R. Murphy, and Joseph Benton Murphy, Jr (Jacquelin): 9 grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Zack) Wooten, Benton Clark, Christian Clark, Charles 'Landon' Clark, Harrison Kehrt, Carson Kehrt, Joseph Benton Murphy III, Jack Murphy and Mary Grace Murphy; 2 great-grandchildren, Laine and Leigh Ellen Wooten; his sister, Mary Elizabeth May and several nieces and nephews. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Murphy's service arrangements. Visitation will be held at Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Drive, Lexington, KY on Friday, February 7 at 5-8 pm. Services will be at Crestwood Christian Church on Saturday, February 8 at 10 am. Private burial to follow at Lexington Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Benton Clark, Christian Clark, Joseph Murphy III, Landon Clark, Jack Murphy, Harrison Kehrt and Carson Kehrt. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Earl May, John May, Rex Ingram, Dick Williams and all of his close colleagues in the legal community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the , Crestwood Christian Church, or the . To share a remembrance of J.B. or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 6, 2020