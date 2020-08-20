URBASSIK Joseph E., age 95 of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the VA Medical Center. He was born in Johnstown, PA, the middle child of seven, to Joseph and Sophie Urbassik. Joe was a WWII Veteran, and served in Egypt as an airplane mechanic. A member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Joe was a retired plant manager. Joe met Faye Sedoris square dancing, and they were happily married for 14 years. They enjoyed traveling and their regular Thursday date nights. He was generous with his time, easy to laugh, enjoyed helping others, loving and kind. He was a member of the VFW and a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by his wife Faye; Joseph R. Urbassik and his wife Colleen Chihak of Palo Alto, CA; a daughter Mary Urbassik of Williamston, MI; grandchildren RJ and his wife Jenny, Nathan, Jacob, Adam, and Donna Marie and her husband Kevin; and Faye's three children Sheila, Sherry and Brad, and their families. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Cecelia; son Kenneth, daughter-in-law Lorraine, and their son Kenny; and six siblings.



