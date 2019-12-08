Home

Joseph Eugene Atwell

Joseph Eugene Atwell Obituary
87, loving husband of 63 years to Joan Atwell, went to be with our Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 8:36am. Born in Woodford Co., he was the son of the late James Howard Atwell Sr. and Leona Carl Atwell Wethington. Joseph served as a medic in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict. After 43 years of service he retired from Kentucky Utilites Company in Lexington. He was also a member of North View Baptist Church in Lexington. He enjoyed camping with his family and square dancing with his wife and friends. Survivors are a daughter, Ramona Faye Bailey; two sons, Joseph E. Atwell Jr. and David Howard Atwell; five graddaughters, Amelia Meekins (Brenton), Krystal Boyd, Aaliyah Atwell, Ananda Atwell and Abigail Atwell; two great-granddaughters, Madison Disney and Keziah Meekins and one great-grandson, Xavier Disney. He was preceded in death by his parents and five sisters, a brother, a half sister, and two half brothers. He was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held 12:00pm Tuesday, December 10, at Kerr Brothers-Main Street. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville KY. Visitation will be 11:00am till time of Service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019
