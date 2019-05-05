Home

77, husband of Carolyn Sims, died Friday May 3, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Hollie B. and Ruby R. Sims of Lexington. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John D. Sims and a brother, C.V. Sims. Survivors other than his wife are a son, Joseph M. Sims (Vicky); a daughter in law, Trudy Sims and six grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2:30 pm Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road by Dr. Wade Arp. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested to Nicholasville United Methodist Church Trustee Fund, 303 West Maple St. Nicholasville, KY 40356.
