Joseph George "Joe" Walters, age 74, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and formerly of Georgetown, Kentucky, husband of Mereida "Micki" Copeland Walters, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Mr. Walters was born November 15, 1945 in Springfield, Ohio and was the son of the late Howard H. and Hannah Fix Walters. Rev. Walters was a U.S. Army veteran serving as a chaplain assistant during the Vietnam War. Rev. Walters was a graduate of South High School of Springfield, Ohio. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Pastoral Ministry from Warner Southern University in Lake Wales, Florida. He also attended Anderson School of Theology where he studied ministry. Rev. Walters was a minister for over 25 years serving as pastor at First Church of God in Cambridge, Ohio, Plainfield Church of God in Plainfield, Indiana, First Church of God in Inverness, Florida, First Church of God in Georgetown, Kentucky, and he was a member at Central Church of God in Georgetown, Kentucky. After serving in ministry he was a former employee of 10 years with Toyota Motor Manufacturing and also was a 10 year employee of Lowes. Rev. Walters was a man of many interests and talents, he enjoyed listening to gospel music and studying scriptures, to making homemade pizzas and pies from scratch, and doing woodworking. He was involved in a puppet and music ministry where he would work the sound system and speak after the performance. He exemplified what Christ teaching was in Matthew 22:36-39. 36 Master, which is the great commandment in the law, 37 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, 38 This is the first and great commandment, 39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. Rev. Walters tried to live out the meaning of those scriptures in his daily walk. He was always willing to go above and beyond to help someone, whether it be advice, words of encouragement, or just the right tool to complete a task. He was a man that loved his family, whether it be playing with trains with the grandchildren or spending time with his children that he was so proud of. No matter if he was behind the pulpit or behind the counter at Lowe's, he was a minister of the Gospel In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Greg (Sherri Garrett) Walters of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, daughter, Victoria Ann Walters (Jimmy) Cochran of Columbus, Ohio, sisters, Elizabeth Husted of Springfield, Ohio, and Mary Schultze of Ft. Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Samuel Joseph Walters and Garrett Alan Walters. He was preceded in death by brother, John Walters. Memorial service for Rev. Walters will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:30pm at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post #24. All are welcome to attend the graveside services at Camp Nelson. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
