SHEPHERDSVILLE - Mr. Joseph Jacoby, age 65, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Mr. Jacoby was a devout Christian, who believed to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. He was born in Lexington KY, on January 8, 1954. Mr. Jacoby passed away after a long and courageous eight-year battle with Melanoma. Mr. Jacoby was loved by many and always put family first. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was said to have had a green thumb and could make any flower grow. He loved to travel and enjoyed parachuting, having jumped from an airplane many times. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Manager. He is preceded in death by his father, Harlan Jacoby; siblings, Helen, Steve, Linda, and Gordon. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Marsha "Welker" Jacoby; 4 children, Danielle Pena (Rob), Justin Moore (Wanda), Abby Jacoby, and Beth Jacoby; 5 grandsons; 1 granddaughter; mother, Helen Noreen Jacoby; siblings, Bob (Aleene), Mike (Lou Ann), Mark (Kim), Tom (Susan), Judy (Jimmy), Mary Lou (Len), Rose (Dennis), Dorothy (Frank), Cathy (Kevin), Luigene (Keith), Missy (Johnathon); and a host of family and friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10am at Schoppenhorst, Underwood, and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Friends may pay their respects on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2pm until 8pm and on Saturday from 9am until time of the service at the funeral home.