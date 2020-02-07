|
|
Rev. Msgr. John Joseph Rolf, 87, passed away January 28, 2020 under hospice care in Naples, FL. He was born to the late John Joseph and Ruth G. Miller Rolf on December 29, 1932 in Covington, KY. Following his education at St. Paul Seminary (MN), he was ordained into the priesthood at Cathedral Basilica of Assumption, Covington, KY on June 1, 1957. He served at the Cathedral Basilica of Assumption, Covington; founding pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Lexington; Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Danville; St. Patrick Church, Junction City; and St. Patrick Church, Mt. Sterling. He retired on July 1, 1998. John loved spending time with his family, taking them up to Canada for summer trips and visiting them whenever it was possible. He was an avid gardener and photographer throughout his life. He had a very special love for animals and his little dog Adam. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Clara Rolf Silverstein (Harry) of Nashville, TN and Ruth Rolf Burge (Donald) of Reno, NV and his brother Charles Rolf of Covington, KY. He is survived by his niece and nephews: Donna Norkoli (Russ) of Cadillac, MI, John Burge of Pacific Grove, CA, Alan Burge (Lauren) of Akron, OH, Scott Silverstein (Jennie) of Simpsonville, KY, Steven Silverstein (Ellen) of Marlborough, MA and John Silverstein (Tonya) of Springfield, TN. He was also blessed with 10 great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his devoted caregiver and dear friend, Tony Patel of Naples, FL. Services were held Thursday at Milward-Broadway: Visitation 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Prayer Service at 8:00 pm. Services today at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church: Visitation 9:00 am until 10:30 am, Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The pallbearers will be John Silverstein, Scott Silverstein, Alan Burge, and Steve Silverstein. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diocese of Lexington Mission and Ministry Fund, 1310 W. Main St., Lexington, KY 40508. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2020