Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Nally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lee Nally

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Lee Nally Obituary
71, passed away Monday March 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Joe was born on October 27, 1948 in Springfield, KY to the late Joseph Claude and Mary Ailene Settles Nally. He was a graduate of Springfield High School and Eastern Kentucky University. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army after serving three tours in Vietnam with the 101st, 173rd and the 82nd Airborne in Ft. Bragg. He spent his working career with IBM, the Department of Surface Mines and lastly as a State Inspector for the office of the inspector general of Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Susie Bradley Nally, daughter, Tiffany Elizabeth “Betsy” Nally Mitchell, son, Joseph Bradley (Sarah) Nally, all of Lexington, sisters, Ruth Ann Harmon, of CA, Marilyn Morris, of Mumfordsville, brother, Kevin (Susan) Nally, of Winchester, brother-in-law, Sam (Kathy) Bradley, grandchildren, Peyton Nally, Reid Nally, Braylon Mitchell, Morgan Mitchell, several nieces and nephews, his special friends, Lillian Carney, Cathy and Randy Burns, Larry, Carol and Stephen Carney. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Larry Dennis Nally and Raymond Nally. Private family services are being held. Burial will take place in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that people perform a random act of kindness to others. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -